Ghaziabad Road Rage: 6 Arrested After Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups in Masuri Following Car-Pedestrian Collision; Video Goes Viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2024 10:08 AM2024-09-28T10:08:19+5:302024-09-28T10:08:54+5:30

At least six people have been arrested after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's

At least six people have been arrested after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Thursday. According to the police, a scuffle broke out between two groups of people in the Masuri area of the district.

The incident occurred on the service road after a car hit a pedestrian accidently, which led to fight between two groups. Masuri Police Station took cognisance of the incident and six people were arrested and sent to jail. 

Road Rage in Uttar Pradesh

A video of the fight went viral on social media. In the video, shared by news agency PTI, two groups are seen hitting each other with sticks and rods and throwing punches on a public road. The incident took place near Shamim Hotel on Railway Station Road, NH 24, in Masuri.
 

Tags :GhaziabadRoad RageMasuriViral video