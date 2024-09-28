Ghaziabad Road Rage: 6 Arrested After Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups in Masuri Following Car-Pedestrian Collision; Video Goes Viral

At least six people have been arrested after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Thursday. According to the police, a scuffle broke out between two groups of people in the Masuri area of the district.

The incident occurred on the service road after a car hit a pedestrian accidently, which led to fight between two groups. Masuri Police Station took cognisance of the incident and six people were arrested and sent to jail.

Road Rage in Uttar Pradesh

VIDEO | Police arrest six people allegedly involved in a road rage incident in Masuri area of Ghaziabad. A video of the incident had gone viral.



(Source: Third Party)



A video of the fight went viral on social media.

A video of the fight went viral on social media. In the video, shared by news agency PTI, two groups are seen hitting each other with sticks and rods and throwing punches on a public road. The incident took place near Shamim Hotel on Railway Station Road, NH 24, in Masuri.

