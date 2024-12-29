Ghaziabad Road Rage: Three Men Beaten With Sticks Over Parking Dispute, 3 Arrested; Video Goes Viral

Three men have been brutally beaten in a road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The incident took place near a parking restaurant, and police arrested three accused in this connection.

Abhishek Srivastava, a senior police officer in Ghaziabad, said they launched an investigation after the viral video circulated on social media. He said the police arrested the accused in the following incident and identified them as Ayush, Nitish, and Abhishek. Cases related to seriations were registered against them.

A viral video shows a group of five people thrashing three men. One of the attackers has a stick in his hand. They continue to beat men while others surrounding them keep watching. A woman, apparently known to the accused, is heard asking them to stop, but they don't.

In a 1.44-minute clip, it can be seen that some passersby intervened and stopped the assault. One of the men beaten up is seen curled on the ground. Chaos was created in the area as vehicular traffic was affected by the incident.