Ghaziabad: School shut for 3 days after 19 including staff & students test Covid positive

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 796 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,710 with 19 more fatalities.

Nineteen students and teachers from four schools have been infected with the corona. This has further increased the tension of the parents. According to the information received, covid patients have been found in three schools in the NCR. At least 19 people have been infected with corona in four schools in Ghaziabad and Noida. Noida's Khaitan School has the highest number of patients with three teachers also found to be covid positive. In addition, one student from DPS School in Sector 30, Noida and five students from St. Francis School and Mangalam School in Ghaziabad have been infected.

Both schools have decided to close the school for three days after the corona infection. They have taken this precaution to prevent corona infection. According to the Ghaziabad health department, the school has been sanitized after the students tested positive. Rapid tests are also being performed. In some places, online classes have been resumed. This has also raised concerns of the administration.