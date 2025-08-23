Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Caught on Camera Slapping Woman for Feeding Stray Dogs

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad has reported many cases of stray dogs attacking people, which has created a fear about their safety while they go out. Recently, one video has gone viral on the internet in which one man allegedly assaulted woman for feeding stray dogs in residential area. This incident took place on Friday late night, when woman was feeding stray dogs at its designated feeding place.

Video recoded by person present their shows, man comes and starts slapping victim identified as Yashika Shukla, who is resident of Ghaziabad, While she walks in backward direction to protect herself. According to NDTV reports a man from Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar – identified as Kamal Khanna – came and started slapping victim repeatedly.

In a video, a woman can be heard saying, "Didi, record video. He is hitting me." The man responded, "Yes, record this." As the woman tried to defend herself, the man grabbed her hands. The man claimed, "Tunne maara hai pehle (You hit me first)." Bystanders watched without intervening. Following the incident, Ghaziabad Police have filed an FIR, arrested the accused, and launched a detailed investigation into the viral video incident. This incident occurred on the same day the Supreme Court revised its order regarding the removal of stray dogs from the NCR.

A woman was feeding stray dogs on street in Brahmaputra Enclave, Ghaziabad.



In this video, we can see that a man was assaulting her. But he was also saying she hit him first.



Supreme court recently said that Dog Lovers under no condition shall feed stray dogs on the streets.

Court had previously given city authorities eight weeks to round up all stray dogs and house them in shelters. However, the bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, modified the order, ruling that only aggressive or rabid stray dogs need to be sheltered, and that dogs captured for vaccination or sterilization must be returned to their original locations after the procedure.