Ghaziabad Shocker: Wife Throws Hot Tea on Husband, Escapes With Rs 1.44 Lakh

A shocking case of crime has came to light where a wife, enraged by a minor domestic dispute, threw boiling tea on her husband's face. This incident took place on August 24 in Uttar Pradesh and in this incident husband's face, hands and chest were severely burned. After attack his wife fled with household belongings and Rs 1.44 lakh kept in the cupboard. The incident took place within the limits of Wave City police station in Ghaziabad.

In this case, the victim husband has filed a complaint against his wife at Wave City police station. The name of the victim husband is Saurabh Singh and he lives in Oakwood Enclave apartment in Wave City. His wife is Ankita Singh. In his complaint to the police, Saurabh has made serious allegations against his wife. He said that his wife attacked him and threatened to kill him.

According to Saurabh, on the morning of August 24, they had an argument over family matters. At that time, tea was boiling on the gas. In the heat of the argument, Ankita took boiling tea and threw it on Saurabh's face. The attack left Saurabh with severe burns on his face, left hand and chest. His head also swelled up and his nose started bleeding.

Wife ran away with Rs 1.44 lakh

After the attack, Saurabh alleged that Ankita took some belongings from the house and Rs 1.44 lakh kept in the cupboard and left. He also said in his complaint that his wife has attacked him before and has often tried to frame him in false allegations.

The police have registered a case against Ankita on the basis of Saurabh's complaint and further investigation into the matter is underway. The police have said that appropriate legal action will be taken after the investigation. This incident shows the serious nature of domestic violence.