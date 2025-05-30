Ghaziabad: Speeding Car Crashes Into Society Gate, Security Guard Critically Injured; Video Surfaces

A horrifying accident in Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar area has left a security guard seriously injured after a high-speed car lost control and crashed into the main gate of a private housing society. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which has since gone viral on social media, prompting swift action from local authorities.

According to eyewitnesses, the guard was standing just behind the gate when the speeding vehicle came hurtling down the road and rammed directly into the entrance, giving him no time to react. The impact was so severe that the gate was flung open, knocking the guard down and leaving him with multiple injuries.

गाजियाबाद की एक सोसाइटी में इस तरह एक कार मालिक ने गार्ड को धक्का मारा । क्या ऐसे लोगों को गाड़ी चलाने का अधिकार मिलना चाहिए ? pic.twitter.com/gPXNcLBePj — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) May 30, 2025

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by residents and is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have reported that he is stable and receiving the necessary medical care.The viral video, which has sparked outrage and concern among residents, shows the car losing control moments before the crash. The footage has raised questions about road safety and reckless driving in residential areas.