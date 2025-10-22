Ghaziabad Tragedy: Husband Sets Himself on Fire After Wife Refuses to Open Door on Diwali Night (Watch Video)

On the night of Diwali, a shocking incident in Ghaziabad highlighted human helplessness and the extreme consequences of familial tension. In the Nandgram area, a husband, enraged after his wife refused to open the house door, set himself on fire using diesel. The deceased, Tinku Kumar, was originally from Bahadurpur village under Sardhana police jurisdiction in Meerut district but resided in Noornagar, Nandgram, Ghaziabad with his wife and children. Tinku earned his living through labor work. Disputes had been ongoing between the couple for the past one and a half months, causing him to often stay away from home.

Around 2 a.m. on Diwali night, Tinku, intoxicated, returned home to reason with his wife. After ringing the doorbell without a response, he threatened to set himself on fire if the door remained shut. Ignored by his wife, he poured diesel over himself and ignited it. CCTV footage captured him sitting outside the house before setting himself ablaze and running through the lane in flames. Neighbors tried to help using cloth and soil to douse the fire and called the police. He was immediately taken to the district hospital and then referred to Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon. ACP Nandgram Upasana Pandey stated that the incident stemmed entirely from a domestic dispute, and legal proceedings will follow based on complaints from family members.