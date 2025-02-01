Ghaziabad: Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Catches Fire, Triggers Blasts on Delhi-Wazirabad Road (Watch Videos)

A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, triggering a series of blasts. According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, fire brigade officials and employees were on the spot, but as the cylinders continued to explode, the fire brigade personnel were not able to reach the truck.

Cylinder Blast

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in a truck loaded with LPG cylinders in Ghaziabad earlier today. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/R0R8wYwgQJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2025

"The sound of the cylinder blast can be heard for several kilometres in the vicinity," added CFO Rahul Kumar. Visuals show the blasts being heard in the video, which was shot 2-3 km away from the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Ghaziabad Fire Incident | Aftermath of the incident when a fire broke out in an LPG cylinders-laden truck near Bhopura Chowk in Loni, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.



The police vacated the nearby houses. The fire has been completely doused. No causality has been reported. pic.twitter.com/Y8Z3Pw8oBf — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

"We received the information at around 4:35 am that a truck loaded with gas cylinders has caught fire... Some cars, houses, and shops were also affected by the fire. The fire has now been controlled," says CFO Rahul Pal on fire in a truck loaded with LPG cylinders in Ghaziabad.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad (UP) Fire Incident | Sachin, who lives near the spot where the incident occurred, says, "We suddenly heard loud explosions around 3-3.30 am. We rushed out of the house along with our children. The explosions in cylinders kept happening. There was a storage of… pic.twitter.com/IezQSjc4y3 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet. Further details on the matter are awaited. Sachin, who lives near the spot where the incident occurred, said, "We suddenly heard loud explosions around 3-3.30 am. We rushed out of the house along with our children. The explosions in cylinders kept happening. There was a storage of wood nearby. Our house is in such bad shape now. Windows of the car have shattered. Cylinders that were thrown up in the air have landed at our house. The grills to the terrace are broken...Shutters of our shop and water tanker are damaged."

Also Read | Philadelphia Plane Crash: 6 Killed, Other Injured After Air Ambulance Learjet 55 Crashes Near Roosevelt Mall; Videos Go Viral.

Another resident, Sandeep, said, "...Three cylinders landed in the house. The cylinder landed even in the living room. You can imagine the pressure, that it landed on the first floor...The illegal wood godown here has no security...The children were so scared. It was difficult to rush out of here. We were all safe by God's grace."