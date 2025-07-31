Ghaziabad: Vehicles Damaged As Society Basement Collapses in Crossings Republik Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

Several vehicles were damaged on Thursday morning, July 31, after the basement of a residential society in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The incident occurred when multiple vehicles were parked in the basement. A JCB machine was brought to the spot to remove the damaged vehicles from the crater.

Basement Collapse in Ghaziabad

The basement of a residential society in Ghaziabad collapsed last night due to incessant rain in NCR.



The incident happened near Crossings Republik.



Local residents blamed poor drainage and official negligence for the incident. Videos shared on the social media platform X show a large portion of the ground caved in, with a bulldozer working to retrieve the vehicles that had fallen into the sinkhole. One of the retrieved cars was seen severely damaged after being pulled out.

According to reports, the basement belonged to Sushant Aqua College Society, located opposite Crossing Republic. Due to waterlogging in the basement, the soil beneath it sank, causing several parked vehicles to fall into the cavity.