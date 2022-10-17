GI-Mahotsav in Varanasi showcases products from 9 states, 2 UTs

Varanasi, Oct 17 The ongoing 'GI Mahotsav' in Varanasi showcases region specific GI-tagged products from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Punjab and Haryana, as well as the two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The first-ever six day event at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre includes products ranging from sweet delicacies like 'Silao ka Khaja', 'Khurma of Ara Udwant Nagar', 'Balushahi of Sitamarhi', 'Gaya Tilkut' which are all from Bihar, and also the 'Banaras Lal Peda' and 'Banaras Tirangi Burfee' to the world-famous 'Banarasi brocades', 'Kullu shawls', 'Jaipur blue pottery, and much more.

GI expert Padam Sri Rajnikant said: "Organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade of the Union Commerce Ministry in collaboration with Varanasi district administration, the exhibition has 100 stalls exhibiting GI-tagged products."

Rajnikant is instrumental in facilitating the GI promotion, certification and also organising this event.

He said the GI-tagging encourages growers, artisans and motivates marketers to expand their business, both nationally and internationally.

Agriculture produces, handicraft and other products including Allahabadi Surkha Amarood, Kota Doria Saree, Madhubani Painting, Maheshwari Saree, Uttarakhand Aipan Art, Uttarakhand Thulma, Sanganer Hand Block print, Kannauj Perfume, Banaras Gulabi Meenakari, Firozabad Glass Craft, Banaras Soft Stone Jali Work, Chamba Rumal, Kashmir Pashmina, Chamba Chappal, Kashmir Kani Shawl, Manjusha Art, Bagru Handblock print, Banaras Block print, Moradabad Brass, Punjab Fulkari, Chanderi Saree Dupatta, Bagh Print of MP, and Thewa Art Jewellery of Rajasthan are also major attractions of the exhibition.

The event has major participation from the eastern Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi region from where 18 GI-tagged crafts are on display.

Participants expect good trading in this GI-Mahotsav as it has been organised ahead of Diwali.

