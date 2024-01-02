Giant Tricolour to fly atop SSB headquarters in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 2 The national flag, 20-ft wide and 30-ft tall, has been unfurled at the 100-ft mast atop the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) frontier headquarters in Lucknow.

The flag was furled on Monday and will remain unfurled round the clock.

It is the third such place in the city after Janeshwar Mishra Park and University of Lucknow where the national flag has been put up.

The flag, meticulously crafted over two months, was unveiled by Inspector General of Police, SSB, Ratan Sanjay.

Sanjay described the significance of the Indian Tricolour: “The Indian flag is a powerful and multifaceted symbol that encapsulates the essence of our nation. It stands as a vibrant reminder of our glorious past, a beacon illuminating our present, and an unwavering inspiration for our future."

This grand installation coincides with the ongoing Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's independence.

"The towering flag serves as a poignant tribute to the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our sovereignty, as well as a powerful reminder of the nation's continued pursuit of progress and prosperity," he said.

