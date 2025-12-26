GIDC device park & VGRC: Fuelling Gujarat's high-growth medical sector

Gandhinagar, Dec 26 The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) is set to establish a new, sector-specific Medical Device Park at Nagalpar in Rajkot. This initiative aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the medical device industry, supporting manufacturing, research, and global export.

New Medical Device park Launch

The GIDC's new Medical Device Park in Nagalpar will be spread across 336 acres. It is designed to be a complete ecosystem, facilitating product development from the initial research stage through testing, manufacturing, and eventually exporting products worldwide.

Location and Connectivity

The Nagalpar location offers excellent logistics and connectivity. It is strategically near major ports like Pipavav (125 km), Kandla (198 km), and Mundra (243 km). Rajkot Airport connects the Saurashtra region to major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, facilitating domestic and international travel. The park is just 9 km from NH27, a major national highway linking cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Delhi.

Plug & Play Utilities

The park will offer comprehensive, ready-to-use infrastructure designed to meet the needs of manufacturers. These facilities will be available within the estate and include a reliable water supply system with a proposed capacity of 3.5 million liters per day (MLD).

A provision for dedicated Solid Waste Management and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is also made to ensure sustainable operations. Additionally, land has been reserved for a proposed 66 KV substation to provide uninterrupted power supply. To support efficient logistics, a Common Warehouse and Logistics Centre is also planned.

The development of the Nagalpar Medical Device Park underscores Gujarat’s commitment to reinforcing its leadership in India's high-growth medical device manufacturing sector.

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot is a dynamic platform to capitalize on the massive investment opportunity presented by the new Medical Device Park at Nagalpar.

As Gujarat’s orthopedic and surgical device manufacturing, Rajkot will host this conference to specifically highlight the Kutch and Saurashtra regions' strengths in sectors like Engineering, Ports & Logistics, and Agro & Food Processing.

