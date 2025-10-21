'Gifted entertainer': PM Modi expresses grief over veteran actor Asrani's death

New Delhi, Oct 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of renowned Bollywood veteran Govardhan Asrani and said that the actor's contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished.

Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name 'Asrani', passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday (October 21).

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday.

As per his manager and close friend, the actor passed away due to a chest infection at 3 p.m. on October 20.

The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post regarding the actor's demise.

"The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humour. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," the post read.

Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion on his social media account.

He was one of Indian cinema's most enduring comic actors. In a career spanning over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films. He trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.

Though he started with serious and supporting roles, Asrani's true flair for comedy soon shone through. He became a staple of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, often playing the lovable fool, the flustered clerk, or the witty sidekick. His impeccable timing and expressive face made him a director’s favourite.

His roles in classic films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and many others made him a prominent figure in the field of acting.

One of his most iconic performances came in the landmark film of Hindi cinema, 'Sholay', as the bumbling jailor parodying 'Hitler', a role that became an immortal part of Indian pop culture.

Asrani also proved his versatility by working across genres and languages, including Gujarati and Rajasthani films, and even ventured into direction with a few Hindi and Gujarati movies. He formed memorable comic partnerships with actors like Mehmood, Rajesh Khanna, and later Govinda, bridging generations of comedy in Bollywood.

Beyond humour, Asrani occasionally showcased his dramatic range in films like 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar' and 'Chala Murari Hero Banne', where he also took up the director's chair.

His contribution to Indian cinema lies not just in laughter but in consistency -- the mark of a true entertainer who evolved with time yet stayed rooted in charm and simplicity. Further details regarding the actor's demise are awaited.

