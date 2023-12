Gifts for Lord Ram from his ‘in-laws’ in Mithila

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 21 A special ‘pagdi’ (headgear), paan (betel leaves) and makhana (foxnut) will reach the Ram temple from Lord Ram’s 'in-law’s' place Mithila in Bihar.

These gifts for Lord Ram are being arranged by Patna’s famous Mahavir Mandir.

A grand feast will also be run by Mahavir Mandir in Ayodhya for devotees from January 15 for one month.

Former IPS Kishore Kunal, secretary of Mahavir Mandir, said in view of the number of devotees reaching Ayodhya from all over the country for the inauguration ceremony, Ram Rasoi would be run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from January 15 to February 15.

There will be some more special gifts for Shri Ram from Mithila on the occasion of consecration ceremony.

During the hearing of Babri Masjid / Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in the Supreme Court, the Mahavir Temple had played an important role in providing important evidence in favour of Ram temple, said Kishore.

Mahavir Temple had announced a contribution of Rs 10 crore for the construction of Ram Temple. An amount of Rs 8 crore had been given for the construction, he said. The remaining amount will be given on January 15, before the inauguration.

According to Kunal, this is the largest amount given by any organisation or individual for the construction of Ram temple. Packets of food will also be available for the devotees. Kishore Kunal said that as per the capacity, all the devotees who could sit and eat would definitely get food. Apart from this, those who are not able to sit due to large crowds would be given food packets.

