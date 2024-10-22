Giriraj Singh chants Hanuman Chalisa on last day of his yatra in Kishanganj

Patna, Oct 22 A dramatic turn of events unfolded on the final day of the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra when Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh began chanting the Hanuman Chalisa continuously from his chariot in protest while in Kishanganj on Tuesday.

The minister's actions were triggered by his displeasure with the Kishanganj Police, who had reportedly removed Kalash pilgrims attending the yatra.

These pilgrims had gathered for Giriraj Singh's event, but police intervention to disperse the crowd upset the Union Minister.

The tension escalated when people associated with the yatra informed Giriraj Singh that the police were using force to manage the crowd.

Disturbed by this, the Union Minister began chanting the Hanuman Chalisa as a form of protest, creating a dramatic scene during the conclusion of the event.

His convoy had just arrived at Gandhi Chowk from the Gaushala premises in Kishanganj city when the incident took place.

The matter was eventually settled with the intervention of the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP), who managed to calm the situation and resolve the conflict.

From his chariot, the Union Minister personally called the District Magistrate (DM) and declared that he would continue reciting the Hanuman Chalisa until the pilgrims were allowed to return to the event.

He further escalated the situation by threatening to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) if the issue wasn't resolved. Singh questioned whether the Kishanganj Police would stop a Tazia procession during Muharram, suggesting a bias against Hindu events.

Giriraj Singh’s bold stance prompted the DM to immediately speak to the police officers involved. Following this, the Kalash pilgrims were permitted to return to the venue, at which point Singh concluded his recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

After the pilgrims returned, Singh delivered a brief five-minute speech in which he pledged to organise more yatras to unite Hindus, reinforcing his commitment to Hindu solidarity and expressing dissatisfaction with the police actions during the event.

Despite the brief tension, Giriraj Singh's yatra concluded as planned in Kishanganj.

The incident highlighted Singh’s strong rhetoric and activism, which continues to stir both support and controversy in the region.

