Giriraj Singh criticises Mamata Banerjee’s controversial statements, leadership

New Delhi, Aug 29 Union Minister Giriraj Singh drew a controversial comparison between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, stating that she cannot tolerate views of the Opposition just like Kim.

On Wednesday, while addressing a public rally, Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of instigating violence in Bengal over the Kolkata rape-murder incident.

She said leaders in Delhi are using their party to create unrest in Bengal.

Mamata warned: "If you set Bengal on fire, Assam, Northeast, Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will also burn." She further warned: "Modi Babu, if Bengal burns, we will topple your government."

In response, Singh remarked that leaders like Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi do not seem to notice the atrocities on women in Bengal and instead, stand with Mamata Banerjee.

The Begusarai MP accused them of forming a 'Tukde Tukde' gang with the rapists, claiming that Mamata Banerjee has lost her popularity and had already been defeated in Bengal.

He suggested that this is why she is now making such statements.

Singh's statements come in the wake of the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, which sparked widespread agitation, particularly among medical students across India.

The Union Minister further stated that Mamata Banerjee is breaking the federal structure and those supporting her are essentially supporting the rapists.

He questioned how someone like Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Yadav could support such behaviour, emphasising that these are not the words of a democratic person, much less a Chief Minister.

Giriraj Singh likened Mamata Banerjee to Kim Jong-un, President of North Korea, stating that just like Kim does not tolerate opposition, Mamata Banerjee cannot stand the voices of the Opposition leaders.

In another issue, a notice was sent by the Waqf Board to Govindpur village near Patna on Tuesday.

The board claimed that the land belonged to them and that the villagers must vacate it within 30 days. Most of the residents in the area are Hindus.

Giriraj Singh commented on that as well: "The Waqf Board is not an ultimate power. It is unconstitutional, and there is no place for the Waqf Board in the Constitution."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor