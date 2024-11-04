Giriraj Singh is an attention seeker: Misa Bharti

Patna, Nov 4 Patliputra Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti criticised Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday and accused him of seeking attention rather than addressing issues of the people in the state.

Bharti challenged Singh's contributions to his home state, particularly questioning the development of textile-related infrastructure in regions like Bhagalpur and Motihari, which have the potential for cottage industries and factory setups but, according to her, have seen little progress under his tenure.

“How many factories and cottage industries he has set up in Bihar's Bhagalpur or Motihari area,” she questioned.

During the inspection of the Chhath Ghat in Nasriganj, Danapur, which is part of her Patliputra constituency, Bharti further criticised Singh's recent comments regarding perceived threats to Hindus, calling the statement unfounded.

“We are living in India, not in Pakistan,” she remarked, asking Singh to clarify if he felt endangered by the Prime Minister or the citizens of India themselves.

MP Misa Bharti also criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his approach to inspecting Chhath Ghats, implying that his inspections are superficial and lack meaningful engagement with the public.

Bharti highlighted that, during crises like floods, the Chief Minister conducts aerial and water-based inspections of Chhath Ghats but fails to interact with locals or address their concerns directly.

She added that the Chief Minister did not meet with ward councillors or local residents during these visits, nor did he discuss the preparation status with the media.

She also questioned the Chief Minister’s understanding of local issues, criticising his reluctance to communicate openly about the state’s preparedness for the festival or the outcomes of any planning meetings.

