Giriraj Singh says Lalu, Nitish will pay for insulting Hindu gods and goddesses

Patna, Oct 27 The statement of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh on Goddess Durga has created a big controversy. Reacting to it, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the way RJD leaders are insulting Hindu gods and goddesses, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will pay the price for it.

“It looks like the Nitish and Lalu government has taken the responsibility to insult the Sanatan Dharma. It is highly objectionable that the RJD MLA has put a question mark on the existence of Devi Durga and claimed that she is an imaginary character of a story. Earlier, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government had insulted Ramcharitmanas,” Singh said.

“These leaders are repeatedly making statements against Hindu gods and goddesses and testing our patience,” Singh stated.

“If they dared to make any objectionable statement against the Koran and Prophet Muhammad, they will be beheaded (Sir Tan Se Juda) immediately. I strongly ask Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad to stop all these statements against Hindu gods and goddesses or you will pay the price in the near future,” Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Fateh Bahadur Singh, the RJD MLA from Dehri assembly constituency, created a controversy by claiming that Goddess Durga is an imaginary character of a story. He said where was she when a handful of Britishers captured the country.

“I may admit to the existence of Devi Durga and 33 crore gods and goddesses in the country but when we became slaves, the population of the country was 30 crore. I want to ask a question to those who have described that Mahisasur had crores of warriors. Still, Devi Durga killed him. If that is true then where was she when a handful of Britishers had made us slaves? Singh added.

“Devi Durga is an imaginary character of a story. She has no existence. She is a part of a fabricated story and has no truth,” Singh said while claiming that Mahisasur was his ancestor.

Fateh Bahadur Singh also said that when the Britishers attacked India, Durga who was considered as a goddess of three Lok (Mrityu Lok or earth, Patal Lok and Swarg Lok) why did she not save them?

“Organising Durga Puja is just wasteful expenditure. As per the Valmiki Ramayan, Gautam Budh was the first to come here and then Lord Ram. We also have objections over Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga,” Singh said.

