Giriraj Singh slams Swami Prasad Maurya for his remark on Hindutva

Patna, Dec 26 Union Minister Giriraj Singh has slammed Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his remark on the Hindu and Sanatan religion. He said that those who do not believe in the Hindu religion accept Islam.

“The leaders of INDIA alliance deliberately speak and insult the Hindu community. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar used to ask leaders of Akhilesh Yadav’s party to insult Hindus or Rahul Gandhi asks the party of Stalin to insult Sanatan Dharma. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar used to do this to execute their conspiracy against Hindu religion. Those who believe that Hinduism is not a religion, I ask them to adopt Islam. Hindu religion is Sanatan religion,” Singh said.

Swami Prasad Maurya had said that Hinduism is not a religion, it is a deception.

Attacking Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said: “BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani had made Nitish Kumar chief minister of Bihar but I don’t know when he got the habit of Paltimar. As he frequently executed his Paltimar programme, he ruined his own political personality. At present, the door of BJP is closed to him.”

