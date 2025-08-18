Girl Born with Two Hearts and Two Heads in Indore, Doctors Explain Rare Condition

Newly born girl from Indore is currently making headlines as she has two heads, four arms and two hearts while her chest and stomach are connected. The girl also has two normal legs. On August 13, a woman from Mothapura village gave birth to a special girl. As of now girl's condition is currently stable and doctors are constantly monitoring her. According to the information received, the girl was delivered at MTH Hospital. However, seeing her serious condition, she was referred to MY Hospital. The girl has been kept on oxygen support in the emergency ward of MY Hospital.

A special team of doctors is constantly monitoring her condition. Doctors said that the girl's condition is currently stable and both her hearts are working normally. However, sonography and other necessary medical tests are being done to check the further condition.

What is this called in medical language?

In medical language, such conjoined twins are called 'conjoined twins'. Such a situation is considered very complex. That is why surgery on such children is very difficult and dangerous. Experts believe that if the girl's condition remains favorable after six months, her body can be separated through surgery. However, this procedure will be very sensitive and complicated.