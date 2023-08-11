Girl brutally assaulted by boyfriend inside toilet in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna, Aug 11 A girl was brutally assaulted by her boyfriend inside the toilet in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Thursday, police said.

The youth was angry over her as she ignored him and did not pick his phone calls.

The incident occurred at Indarwa Abdullah village under town police station in the district.

The accused had also made the video of the physical assault and forwarded it to the girl. He also threatened to upload the video on social media.

The accused was making calls to the girl repeatedly. As his behaviour was rude, she was ignoring him and not receiving his phone calls.

Angry over the matter, the youth intercepted the girl on the main road and brutally assaulted her. He also dragged the girl inside the toilet and beat her.

After the incident, the victim reached the women police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The district police said that an FIR has been registered against the accused and raids are on to nab him.

