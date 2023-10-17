Girl commits suicide after mother scolds her for watching TV in UP's Ballia

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 17 In a tragic incident, a class 12 student died by committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district because her mother had scolded her for watching television.

The 18-year-old girl hanged herself with her dupatta, the police said.

The family discovered the death on Monday when the girl did not come out of the room till around noon.

Station House Officer, M.K. Srivastava, said that the family then raised an alarm.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem. The police have also recovered a suicide note from the room where the girl hanged herself. In the suicide note, she has written that she was taking the extreme step after being scolded by her mother.

Family members said that Manisha was watching TV late at night on Sunday and her mother got angry about it and had scolded her.

