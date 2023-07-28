Girl gang-raped in Odisha’s Sambalpur; three detained

Bhubaneswar, July 28 The Odisha police have detained three persons for allegedly gang-raping a girl in Kuchinda area of Odisha’s Sambalpur district, a police official said on Friday.

The police detained three suspects as per written complaint filed by the victim at Govindpur police station.

“A 21-year girl had alleged that three youths have gang-raped her on Wednesday night. We have detained three accused in this case, which is being investigated by a DSP rank officer,” said Amitabh Panda, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Kuchinda.

A four-wheeler, which was used by the accused, was also seized and further investigation is on, he said.

According to the police, the victim had gone to Tangaramunda SBI branch on

Wednesday.

When she was waiting to return home from the bank, two youths offered a lift to her in their bike and allegedly gang-raped her in different locations. Later, another youth allegedly raped her in the car.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor