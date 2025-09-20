Girl injured in Indore truck incident airlifted to Mumbai; MP CM Yadav prays for her swift recovery

Indore, Sep 20 Sanskriti Verma, one of the injured persons in the truck accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, which had occurred recently, has been airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment as her health condition reportedly deteriorated on Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old girl Sanskriti was being treated for her critical injuries at Bhandari hospital in Indore, and now she has been shifted to Bombay hospital in Mumbai for specialised surgery, according to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, shared information on his official X account, saying that he has instructed to airlift Sanskrit Verma from Indore to Bombay hospital for a specialised surgery.

"Currently, Sanskrit Verma's treatment was going on at Bhandari hospital, and now she is being sent to Bombay hospital in Mumbai. I pray to Lord Mahakal for her swift and complete recovery," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

According to official information, Sanskriti Verma sustained multiple fractures after she was run over by a truck in Indore on September 15, the heart-wrenching incident which led to the death of three persons and injured 12 others.

All injured persons are being treated at different hospitals -- Geetanjali Hospital, Verma Union Hospital, Aurobindo Hospital, and Banthia Hospital in Indore with various injuries, including head trauma, multiple fractures, and amputation.

Following the incident, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was removed from his post, while eight police officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), were suspended with immediate effect.

While initiating disciplinary actions against the DCP and eight other officers, CM Yadav had also announced rewards for Police Constable Pankaj Yadav and auto-rickshaw driver Anil Kothari, whose timely help saved many lives.

The Chief Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependents of the three men who lost their lives in the tragedy, and Rs 1 lakh each to the 12 injured currently undergoing treatment at four private hospitals in Indore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor