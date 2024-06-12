Girl jumps into river is rescued, but youth goes missing

Lucknow, June 12 An 11-year-old girl jumped off the iconic Pucca Pul into the Gomti river in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The girl's family which was following her, informed the police and the divers were called in. Some local people also jumped in to rescue the girl.

The family said that the girl was upset because her mother had scolded her and when she started running out of the house, some family members followed her in an attempt to bring her back.

While the girl was rescued and has been admitted to a hospital, one of the youths who jumped in to rescue her remained untraceable.

His clothes have been found on the banks of the river but his identity remains unknown.

The search for the young man continues with the help of divers and the police are present at the spot.

