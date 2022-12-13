Girl kidnapped from Bihar's Vaishali, taken to Delhi, raped for a month

Patna, Dec 13 A girl from Bihar's Vaishali district was kidnapped, taken to Delhi and gang-raped by five persons for one month, a police official said on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of a village coming under the Mahnar police station, was kidnapped by five persons when she was on the way to Jandaha market in the second week of November.

The accused persons saw her walking alone, and forcibly dragged inside a truck. They took her to Delhi and held captive for one month.

As per the statement of the victim, the accused repeatedly gang-raped her for one month and then took her back to Vaishali and released her near her village.

"We have registered an FIR on the statements of the victim and her parents against five persons. Raids are on to nab them. We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape," said an official of Mahnar police station. The case was transferred to the women police station of the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor