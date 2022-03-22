Girl shot dead by jilted lover in UP

Meerut, March 22 A jilted lover shot dead a 19-year-old girl while she was making purchases in a grocery shop near her house in Meerut.

Police said Rajesh Kumar, 25, shot Shivani in Narangpur Jatola village on outskirts of Meerut on Monday afternoon.

As the girl lay in a pool of blood, the man smiled while looking down at her and then walked away, brandishing his pistol in the air.

The police have filed a murder case against the accused who is at large.

Shivani was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Poonam Sirohi, Deputy SP (Meerut), told reporters that Shivani and Rajesh Kumar lived in the same neighbourhood and were friends.

Kumar's marriage was fixed about a year ago and Shivani started keeping a distance from him.

"It is suspected that he was irked by that and shot her dead with a country made pistol," said the Deputy SP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor