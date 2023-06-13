Girl student jumps to death from college hostel building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 13 A 16-year-old girl student, who had taken admission in a private junior college in Hyderabad only a week ago, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the hostel building on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Narayana College hostel in Bachupally area of Nizampet.

Students found the body of the class 11 student lying in a pool of blood on the ground and alerted the college authorities.

After receiving information from college authorities, police rushed and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

The girl hailed from Kamareddy town and only a week ago her parents had admitted her to the college.

She was staying in the college hostel.

The reasons for the girl's extreme step were not known. Police are trying to find out if she left any suicide note.

Police have informed the student's family. A case has been registered at KPHB Police Station under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.



