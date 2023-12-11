Girl student shot dead on Patna's outskirts

Patna, Dec 11 A girl intermediate student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Masaudhi town on the outskirts of Patna on Monday, police said.

Anamika Kumari, a native of Champaur village under Masaudhi police station in Patna district, was on the way to a coaching centre in Gandhi Maidan when she was attacked.

As she reached Manichak Mor, the attackers who were waiting for her, shot her at point blank range and fled.

The passersby rescued the girl and took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

As per police, preliminary investigation reveals that it is a case of a one-sided love affair and a jilted lover committed the crime. Police said that the matter is under investigation and the actual reason will be ascertained only after the arrest of the accused.

Masaudhi ASP cum SDPO reached the spot. He said that the accused is at large and police is scanning the CCTV footage to identify him.

