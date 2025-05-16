Girl students excel in Class 10 exams in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 16 Girl students on Friday excelled overall in the Punjab Class 10 board exam results by achieving a pass percentage of 96.85 per cent, outshining their male counterparts (94.50 per cent).

Akshnoor Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School at Kot Suthiyan in Faridkot district scored 100 per cent (650/650) and topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams.

Ratinderdeep Kaur of Baba Farid Public Senior Secondary School at Chhatiana in Muktsar, Arshdeep Kaur of Ram Saroop Memorial Senior Secondary School in Chaunda in Malerkotla, and Jahsanpreet Kaur Gill of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School in Kot Suthiyan in Faridkot scored 650/650 to bag the second, third and fourth positions, respectively, owing to age difference criteria.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains extended congratulations to students on their outstanding performance in the Class X board examinations.

Applauding the top scorers, the minister said Akshnoor Kaur topped the state with perfect 650/650 marks, followed by Ritinderdeep Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur, who secured second and third spot, respectively.

Minister Bains expressed happiness and contentment over the performance of girls, while praising their dedication and commitment to academic excellence, and how their achievement sets a shining example for their peers to follow.

The Education Minister attributed this remarkable feat to the students' dedication, hard work, and passion, while appreciating the crucial support provided by their parents and teachers.

Amritsar (98.54 per cent), Gurdaspur (98.22 per cent) and Tarn Taran (98.08 per cent) emerged as the top three in the 23 districts in the state. Mohali (96.74 per cent) was placed 11th in the list, while Ludhiana (91.62 per cent) was at the last. Two out of four transgenders cleared the exam. The 300-student merit list has 256 girls (85.33 per cent) and only 44 boys, contributing only 14.66 per cent to the list.

