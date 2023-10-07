Girl students filmed in IIT-Delhi washroom; 1 held

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case after students of Delhi University’s Bharati College registered protest after they were allegedly filmed while changing clothes during IIT Delhi’s Rendezvous fest on Friday.

The Delhi Police said that a complaint was received through X at Kishangarh police station regarding making a video in the ladies washroom of IIT, Delhi by a boy.

“In this regard, a case under section 354 C IPC dated October 7 was registered at Kishangarh police station and the accused a contractual sweeper of age 20 years has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is under progress,” the police said.

The remarks from the Delhi Police came after the students participating in a fashion show, which was part of the Rendezvous fest, were filmed through window shafts by a contractual sweeper.

The students shared the ordeal on a post on Instagram and said that the culprit was caught three hours after the incident and that he claimed to have deleted the recorded content.

Recounting the horrific experience, ELANTRE, the fashion society of Bharati College, issued a statement expressing deep disappointment over the fact that despite the incident, the IIT Delhi authorities asked them to “stay calm” and focus on their performance to “distract” themselves.

The aggrieved students also highlighted the absence of women security guards outside the washrooms. “We also suspect that the video might still exist as the phone cover and device seen by us at the time of the incident differed from the one seized by authorities. We, along with our family members, have filed an FIR, and an investigation is still underway,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the IIT Delhi in a statement said that the “accused in an unfortunate and regrettable incident dated Oct 6, 2023, was immediately handed over to the Delhi Police that is investigating the matter.”

The IIT Delhi said: “He was identified as an employee of an agency to which housekeeping services have been outsourced. The Institute treated the matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency it deserved. The Institute is fully cooperating with the police and has a zero-tolerance policy for any such instance.”

“The Institute has also strengthened the existing measures to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students and visitors at the fest,” the IIT Delhi said.

