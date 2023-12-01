Girl, who lodged an FIR against minor boy in Buxar, found with him in Patna flat

Patna, Dec 1 A girl, who registered an FIR of rape against a teenage boy in the women police station in Bihar's Buxar district, was found living with him in a flat in Patna on Friday, police said.

Buxar police traced the location of the teenager to a flat in Budha Colony in Patna but when they reached there, they were shocked to see that the complainant and the accused were living together as husband-wife there.

Both were brought back to Buxar for legal action.

The parents of the teenage boy also registered an FIR of kidnapping against the girl and her family members in Dawath police station in the district.

"We reached the place of the accused on the basis of scientific analysis. They were recovered from a flat in Patna. We have brought them to Buxar and produced them in the district court for legal action," Buxar woman police station SHO Kanchan Kumari said.

The victim was handed over to her parents while the teenage boy was sent to a children's observation home.

Police sources have said that it is a matter of elopement. However, Buxar police are proceeding with the case on the basis of facts and statements of both sides.

