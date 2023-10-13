Girlfriend's family chops off boyfriend's private parts in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, Oct 13 In a shocking case, the family members of a woman chopped off the private parts of her boyfriend in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday.

The victim is currently admitted to a private hospital in Barria locality and is battling for his life. The accused are on the run.

The family of the victim alleged that the man was fraudulently called by his girlfriend who said that her father had suffered a major heart attack and needed help to take him to hospital. When the victim went to the woman's house, her family members overpowered him and cut his private part on Thursday evening.

“My son went to the gym around 4 p.m. on Thursday. He received a call from his girlfriend and he went to her house located at Saraiyaganj. The woman lied, and at her home her family members attacked him. They chopped off the private part of my son,” said the victim’s father.

The victim was having an affair with the woman for the last few years and her family members had threatened him with dire consequences to stay away from her.

“The accused also snatched his gold chain, gold ring and mobile phone,” he said.

“We have registered an FIR in this matter following a written complaint lodged by the victim’s father. The investigation is currently underway. We are making efforts to arrest the accused. The incident occurred on Thursday evening,” the SHO of the town police station Muzaffarpur told IANS.

