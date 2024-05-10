Girls outperform boys in TN Class 10 results

Chennai, May 10 Girls have outshone boys in the Class 10 results declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government examinations here on Friday

The overall pass percentage for this year is 91.55.

While 4,22,000 (94.53 per cent) girls cleared the examination, the number of boys who passed the examinations stood at 3,96,000 (88.58 per cent).

Eight students scored centum in Tamil, 415 in English and 20,691 students got full marks in Mathematics.

Ariyalur district secured the highest percentage with 97.31 followed by Sivagangai with 97.02 and Ramanathapuram with 96.02.

Across the state 4,105 schools recorded cent per cent results. Of this 1,364 are government schools.

A total of 13,510 students with a disability appeared for the examination out of which 12,491 passed the exam taking the pass percentage of students with disabilities to 92.45.

Out of the 260 prisoners, who took the Class 10 examinations, 228 cleared, recording a pass percentage of 87.69.

Schools under tribal welfare departments scored 92.45 pass percentage.

