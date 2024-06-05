Giving representation to JD-S in Union Cabinet left to discretion of PM Modi, says Kumaraswamy

New Delhi/Bengaluru, June 5 JD-S' Karnataka President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that his party will not place any specific demands before the BJP for the formation of the next NDA government.

"Giving (JD-S) representation in the Union Cabinet has been left to the discretion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told reporters in New Delhi.

"We don’t have specific demands. However, the state has been facing various issues over the years. An attempt will be made to find solutions to them from the Centre. In the coming days, PM Modi will decide on the representation from Karnataka."

Kumaraswamy, who was elected from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, was responding to media queries about NDA members already demanding various posts, including that of Lok Sabha Speaker, from the BJP.

On the agenda of the NDA meeting, he noted that such meetings are generally held by a party that secures a majority in elections for strategising and planning the formation of an alliance government. "In my opinion, the decision will be made in the meeting to form the NDA government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

The JD-S has won two seats in Karnataka and helped the BJP to win several seats.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for New Delhi, the former Chief Minister asserted that the leaders of the INDIA bloc won't succeed in their efforts to form the government at the Centre, and the NDA, led by the BJP, will form the government.

"I am leaving for New Delhi to attend the meeting scheduled in the evening. There is no cause for being concerned with the results at the national level and everything will be fine," Kumaraswamy has said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah dialled Kumaraswamy on Tuesday and invited him to the NDA meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor