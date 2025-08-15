Glimpse of ‘New India’ at Red Fort under PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, Aug 15 As the nation advances towards its vision of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047, a vivid glimpse of ‘New India’ was on display at the Red Fort on Friday.

The country marked its 79th Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the historic monument in the heart of Delhi.

The Prime Minister hoisted the National Flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation, with this year’s Independence Day theme dedicated to ‘New India’. The celebrations portrayed an image of a prosperous, secure, and empowered nation, inspiring renewed energy to pursue continuous growth and development.

A striking display unfolded on Gyanpath, where 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with volunteers from My India, were seated in a formation resembling the ‘New India’ logo.

After a ceremonial shower of flowers, the Prime Minister delivered his address, articulating his vision for the nation’s future. The programme concluded with NCC cadets and My India volunteers singing the National Anthem.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He inspected a Guard of Honour comprising 96 personnel, before proceeding to the ramparts where he was welcomed by the nation’s top military leadership -- Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in the unfurling of the National Flag.

This year’s celebrations also reflected inclusivity through the presence of special guests from diverse backgrounds -- top-performing farmers under the Medicinal Plants Conservation Scheme, Sarpanches from open-defecation-free-plus villages, successful entrepreneurs from the PM Van Dhan Yojana, outstanding students under PM-Daksh, Shreyas and Shrestha schemes, high-achieving interns from the Prime Minister’s Internship Programme, and sanitation workers recognised for excellence in cleanliness drives.

Tribal children from the indigenous communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were also in attendance, alongside more than 1,500 participants dressed in traditional attire from across India, showcasing the nation’s cultural richness and diversity.

