Glitzy brochures gloss over bitter home truths about builders' intentions

Greater Noida, Aug 26 People spend their hard-earned money to buy their dream house, as showcased in the glitzy brochures of the builders, but their hopes are dashed as soon as they get possession of the flats as only 10 per cent of the builders fulfill their promises.

At the time of selling flats, builders promise so many things in their brochures, including well maintained parks, security, luxury club houses, swimming pool, but the reality is just the opposite.

Facilities like club and gym are promised to be free, however when you get possession of the flat and want to avail the facilities, they are chargeable.

If a person has the facility of parking and wants to park another car too, then he/she has to buy another parking facility.

You might have come across some social media posts in which people share that a part of their society's roof collapsed, balcony is dilapidated, among other issues. The main reason for it is that once the map is approved by the authority concerned, the builders make changes in it according to their will, defying the norms. The changes in the maps and not following the security norms cause suffering to the home buyers. It is said that it happens because of the lackadaisical approach of the authorities since after approving the map they don't go and inspect the site.

People living in high rise societies face a double whammy as they do not get electricity at government rates. Moreover, they have to shell out more money for a diesel generator set facility which provides electricity in case of power outage.

People residing in the society take up the issue time and again, stage protests and complain about it in the concerned departments but in vain.

