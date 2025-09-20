Global Ayyappa congregation gets more brickbats than bouquets

Sabarimala, Sep 20 The Travancore Devaswom Board's global congregation of Ayyappa devotees on Saturday, as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a call to strengthen Sabarimala's unique tradition of secular spirituality and inclusive worship, appeared to have received more brickbats than bouquets.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at the venue on the banks of the famed Pampa river along with Velappally Natesan, the chairman of the power Hindu Ezhava social group Sree Narayana Paripalana Sangom.

Also present were leaders from Hindu social groups and nine of his cabinet colleagues, and even though the stage was for around 3,500 people, a lot of seats were found to be vacant.

Chief Minister Vijayan, who had come under attack from both the Congress and the BJP state leadership over this event, which they termed nothing but a ploy to woo people in the upcoming local body and Assembly polls, said it was not conceived overnight but after years of consultations.

"Devotees from countries like Malaysia and Singapore had urged that Sabarimala be given global prominence and raised concerns over travel difficulties with the Irumudikettu. Their repeated calls for solutions and meetings eventually led to the idea of such a congregation," said CM Vijayan.

"The Sabarimala Master Plan, launched in 2011, is being accelerated, with projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore planned for phased development of Sannidhanam, Pampa, trekking routes, and base camps like Nilakkal.

But Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan minced no words and said the sudden love for Sabarimala shown by Vijayan is just meant for the polls that are coming up.

"All I wish to say is this love shown towards Sabarimala does not suit the Pinarayi Vijayan that all know. He was seen speaking like a fake devotee," said Satheesan.

State Congress president and senior Congress legislator Sunny Joseph said it's most unfortunate that four kilograms of gold from the famed temple have gone missing, and all wish to know where it has gone.

Even though invitations were sent out to numerous Chief Ministers and other top leaders, barring two Ministers from Tamil Nadu, others failed to turn up.

The event had some confusion too, as after delivering his lengthy inaugural address, CM Vijayan left the venue when the State Devasom Minister V.N. Vasavan was addressing the meeting.

When Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu spoke, his cabinet colleague Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was not called, and instead others were called.

After waiting a while, Rajan was seen walking out, and soon a Devasom Board official was seen rushing to him and bringing him back.

The daylong meeting has a few seminars and similar meetings that are scheduled, and the notable absentee for the much-publicised event was the Pandalam Royal family members, who have a long relationship with the famed temple.

Satheesan further pointed out it’s hilarious to see a meeting being called in the name of the temple, but in the hoardings, there is nothing about the temple nor about the Devasom Board, which manages the temple, but it has the picture of CM Vijayan.

