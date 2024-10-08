Global conflicts demonstrate need for a strong and capable Air Force: IAF Chief

New Delhi, 8 Oct Chief of Air Staff A. P. Singh on Tuesday, during the 92nd Raising Day of the Indian Air Force, said that a robust Air Force is essential in the wake of unfolding geopolitical uncertainties.

"The current global security environment is in a state of constant flux and ongoing conflicts have demonstrated an inescapable need to have a strong and capable Air Force," Chief of the Air Staff said.

The celebration was organised at the Air Force Station, Tambaram in Chennai. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also graced the occasion. Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has to remain prepared to meet any contingency that challenges the national interests.

"Adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today’s multi-domain environment. Over the years, we have become more empowered with better technology and achieved new levels of exploitation of systems and weapons. Aatmanirbharta in the field of defence R&D and manufacturing is our priority. Concrete steps have been taken to support Make in India initiatives by engaging MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, professionals, R&D institutes and academia," he added.

The Air Chief Marshal pointed out that the theme of Air Force Day 2024 -- ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar’ -- perfectly describes the aspirations of IAF. He described Air Force Day as an occasion for the air warriors to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation, introspect on the previous year, celebrate the achievements, recognise the areas of improvement and realign to the present and future requirements. On the previous year’s achievements, he said that IAF has proved its mettle on various fronts.

The Air Chief said: “One of our primary objectives is to deliver weapons, on target, on time, every time and this capability was aptly showcased during the firepower demonstration exercise ‘Vayu Shakti’ at Pokhran Range in February 2024."

He said that the successful conduct of the largest multi-national exercise on Indian soil ‘Tarang Shakti’ was a testimony to the competence and professionalism of India’s air warriors.

The ceremonial parade on this occasion was reviewed by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh. The parade commenced with the marching-in of the President’s Colours, symbolising pride, unity, strength and esprit-de-corps. The atmosphere became even more melodious with the performance of a tri-services band, which filled the air with patriotic fervour. The Air Warrior Drill Team captivated the audience with their sharp and synchronised movements, leaving a lasting impression on all present.

The parade was followed by an aerial display, with various jets including Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, Sukhoi-30 MKI and Pilatus performing daring low-level aerobatic manoeuvres. The skies over Chennai were painted in the colours of the national flag as the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and Sarang Helicopter Team mesmerised the crowd with thrilling performances.

There was a static display too, which featured state-of-the-art aircraft such as Light Combat Helicopter (Prachand), C-295 Transport aircraft, Akash Missile Defence System, Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-4, HTT-40 Trainer aircraft, and Rohini radar.

