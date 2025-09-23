Global Education for Peace Award honours JGU for championing world peace through higher education

Washington, D.C., Sep 23 O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been conferred with the 2025 Global Education for Peace Award by the STAR Scholars Network. This prestigious international recognition celebrates higher education institutions that exemplify an unwavering commitment to advancing peace through education.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the United Nations International Day of Peace (21 September), underscoring the significance of education as a cornerstone for building a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world.

The Global Education for Peace Award honours and recognises higher education institutions (HEIs) around the world that contribute significantly to the promotion of global peace through education. It celebrates institutions that integrate global perspectives into their curriculum, foster a sense of global citizenship among their students, and cultivate a culture of dialogue and empathy that transcends borders. The award highlights the role of universities as sanctuaries of intellectual freedom, intercultural understanding, and ethical leadership at a time when humanity faces growing polarisation and conflict.

Submissions were evaluated by a distinguished global committee based on the depth, breadth, and impact of each institution’s efforts in promoting global education and peace. The rigorous selection process considered the innovative nature of courses, the effectiveness of pedagogical approaches, and the extent of international collaboration and community engagement.

According to Professor John C. Weidman, Emeritus Professor, University of Pittsburgh, and Chair of the Award Selection Committee, JGU’s work represents “a model for how universities worldwide can integrate peace, justice, and sustainability into the heart of their educational mission.”

This year, O.P. Jindal Global University shares this global honour with the American University in the Emirates (UAE). Together, the two institutions stand as beacons of hope and inspiration, showcasing the transformative role of universities in fostering global citizenship, intercultural understanding, ethical leadership, and a culture of peace.

The award recognises JGU’s:

• Curriculum grounded in ethical leadership, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary learning.

• Over 550 international collaborations, enabling global dialogue and cooperation.

• Commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

• Initiatives that prepare students to become informed, responsible, and compassionate global citizens.

These achievements reflect JGU’s vision of making education a force for peace, justice, and sustainability in society. They also highlight the university’s role as one of the most globally connected institutions in India, advancing cross-cultural dialogue and preparing future leaders to address humanity’s shared challenges.

Professor (Dr) Uttam Gaulee, President of the STAR Scholars Network, said: “In honouring these exemplary institutions, we celebrate the transformative power of education as the most peaceful revolution the world has ever known. Their dedication shows us that the surest path to peace begins in classrooms that dare to imagine a more just and compassionate world.”

Naveen Jindal, Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, remarked: “This award is a testament to JGU’s unwavering belief that education is the greatest catalyst for peace. Our vision has always been to build a university that transcends borders, fosters harmony, and equips future generations to solve humanity’s most pressing challenges. I am deeply proud of our community for making JGU a symbol of hope and global solidarity.”

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, observed: “This recognition is not only a profound honour but also a powerful reaffirmation of the ideals upon which JGU was built. At a time when humanity faces polarisation and conflict, universities must stand as sanctuaries of dialogue, empathy, and collective wisdom. This award belongs to our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and partners who embody the spirit of education as a force for peace. On this International Day of Peace, we rededicate ourselves to advancing knowledge, nurturing compassion, and shaping leaders who will contribute to a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor