Global education leaders gather at Gujarat's Vidya Samiksha Kendra

Gandhinagar, Feb 20 An international delegation led by Luis Benveniste, World Bank's Global Director of Education, visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra here on Monday.

Praful Pansheriya, Gujarat's Minister of Education, highlighted the significance of the visit, stating that representatives from over 20 countries were present to learn about the center's operations.

The delegation comprised around 65 members, including education ministers and dignitaries from the Central African Republic, Guinea, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Lyon.

Pansheriya also emphasised Gujarat's commitment to education and the effective implementation of the nation's New Education Policy, with support from the World Bank, to extend educational reforms to other African countries.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra, known as the nation's first comprehensive online real-time monitoring center for school education, has attracted attention from Prime Ministers, international dignitaries, and experts worldwide for its pivotal role in transforming the education sector.

The World Bank has recognised the centre as a global best practice, recommending its approach to other developing nations.

Notably, Janet Yellen, the US Secretary of the Treasury, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, also visited last August, affirming the international interest in this innovative educational initiative.

