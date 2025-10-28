Global level ‘Mumbai Climate Week’ to be held in Feb 2026: Maha CM

Mumbai, Oct 28 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that India will host the inaugural edition of Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) in February 2026.

“Mumbai Climate Week aims to become a major platform for climate action across the Global South, with India taking a leadership role. The event will bring together the best minds from across the Global South to find practical solutions for our climate challenges,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that this platform will help developing nations work together and make their voices heard on the global stage.

The Chief Minister, joined by leading climate experts, shared details of the event, saying that representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to participate.

“They will come to Mumbai to create a practical climate action plan, working with city leaders, state chief ministers, civil society groups, corporates, students, and young people,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that by bringing together governments, businesses, startups, academia, civil society, indigenous communities, youth, and citizen groups, the event aims to foster an ecosystem of shared purpose.

“Through diverse expertise and real-world experience, ‘Mumbai Climate Week’ will help shape a just, sustainable, and resilient future for the Global South while amplifying its voice on the global stage,” said the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis added that the event showcases India’s resolve to lead with action, adding that, inspired by the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumbai and Maharashtra are ready to help shape a just, innovative, well-funded climate future for the Global South.

The inaugural edition of Mumbai Climate Week will focus on three connected themes: food systems, energy transition, and urban resilience.

Each theme will be examined through the lenses of justice, innovation, and funding. This ensures that the MCW platform addresses both climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Importantly, the platform will bring together not just policymakers and experts, but also give a voice to citizens and grassroots initiatives.

Topics like mental health, art, spirituality, sports, and cinema will be included in the week's activities. A climate-focused food festival is also being planned as part of public engagement.

In the lead-up to the event in February, various preparatory activities will help identify and improve solutions for showcasing. These include cross-stakeholder working groups, innovation mapping exercises, calls for applications, workshops, roundtables, and conferences.

The February event will use a unique hub-and-spoke format, with the main event scheduled for February 17 to 19.

