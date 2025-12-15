Global partnerships, domestic reforms boosting India’s power sector: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Ministry of Power actively engages with foreign governments and industry representatives to explore international partnerships in power generation, transmission, and distribution, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said that multilateral engagements have also been undertaken under the umbrellas of G20, BRICS, Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), International Solar Alliance (ISA), etc.

In addition, the ministry continues to advance regional power sector cooperation through platforms such as the SCO, the SASEC, the SAARC, the BIMSTEC, the ASEAN, and the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative.

Moreover, public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as NTPC, NHPC, and Power Grid, which are under the purview of the Power Ministry, also undertake commercial agreements with foreign entities as per their business requirements.

The minister further stated that the government has undertaken comprehensive reforms to modernise the power sector, improve service delivery, strengthen governance across the power sector, achieve technological and operational improvements and strengthen digitalisation, green energy integration, and innovation.

For instance, Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules have been notified to ensure timely payment by utilities, and a structured framework for liquidation of past dues.

The Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) Rules provide Green Open Access for consumers with a load above 100 kW, with time-bound approvals, and uniform and reasonable charges.

Besides, frameworks for renewable consumption obligations, waiver of Inter-state transmission charges, and energy storage deployment have been notified to facilitate renewable integration.

Other measures to boost the power sector include infrastructure works, including smart metering works worth Rs 2,83,525 crore with Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) of Rs 1,21,637 crore sanctioned by the Centre under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Installation of smart meters is promoted through the RDSS scheme, which enables automated energy accounting, real-time monitoring, improved billing accuracy, and reduced commercial losses, the minister said.

Use and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based solutions is also encouraged and supported under the scheme of RDSS for demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, asset management, and consumer analytics, etc., through initiatives like Powerthon, the minister added.

