Global Skills Park in Bhopal lacks basic facilities, claims Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Aug 30 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday raised his apprehension over the Global Skills Park (GSP) in Bhopal, claiming that the state’s largest skill centre lacks basic facilities, including hostel and labs for students.

In a statement issued by his office, Kamal Nath said that GSP was established with the aim of providing skill training to the youth but due to lack of basic facilities, it has failed to serve its purpose.

The Congress leader also said that despite having a large campus in the state capital, it could not attract youth to enroll in it as was assumed.

"The Shivraj SIngh Chouhan-led BJP government inaugurated the GSP hurriedly ahead of the Assembly elections last year. The government inaugurated the Park without completing the works or creating facilities required in such a centre. It was inaugurated hurriedly for political gains,” Kamal Nath claimed.

Kamal Nath also sought Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s attention on this issue for the sake of the state's youth.

"CM Yadav should visit the skill centers operating in Chhindwara district. Study materials, adequate training, and providing a competitive atmosphere are the basic requirements for making the youth skillful. But the GSP in Bhopal lacks these basic facilities,” Kamal Nath said.

Notably, the first of its kind skill training centre with modern facilities was set up by the state government at an estimated cost of more than Rs 15,000 crore. It functions under the Technical Education Department of the state government.

It has collaborations with several prominent institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore, Rastriya Raksha University, Gujarat, and many more to provide training to students.

Spread across 40 acres of land in Bhopal's Narela area, the training institute-cum-skill centre was set up with the vision to provide skill training to around 1,000 students each year.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor