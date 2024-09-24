Global statesman & trendsetter par excellence: NDA allies hail PM Modi’s US trip

New Delhi, Sep 24 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a three-day power-packed trip to the U.S., the allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have hailed his visit as remarkable and trendsetting.

From Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to other alliance partners including Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (S) to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM), all made gushing praise for PM Modi’s leadership and thanked him for drawing world’s attention to issues of global concern.

During his three-day trip, PM Modi participated in a slew of events including the Quad Leaders' meeting, addressed an overwhelming Indian community event and also the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated PM Modi for the successful visit and said that this will have far-reaching and positive effects.

“The decisions taken during PM Modi’s US visit to increase investment between the two countries are welcome. The decisions taken between the two countries will increase investment in cutting-edge technology areas and open new avenues of development. The people of Bihar are excited about the announcements made during the visit. The warm welcome accorded to PM Modi by world leaders and the Indian diaspora strengthens his leadership,” the JD-U chief said.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said India was proud to be working under the leadership of a global statesman.

“Prime Minister has strengthened India's position in the comity of nations and has unarguably emerged as a tall world leader, bringing communities and countries together. His address to the United Nations stands as testimony to the importance world leaders associate with India and the significance of the role we are poised to play on the global stage in the coming years,” Naidu wrote on X.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said that it was a moment of pride to see the Prime Minister being welcomed by American President Joe Biden at his personal residence.

“PM Modi’s USA visit has shown once again why he is a global statesman and trendsetter par excellence. In a short visit, he has been able to cover many sectors, which will strengthen India’s journey to progress. I welcome the engagement with tech and business leaders. Maharashtra has a robust interaction with many of these people and PM’s efforts to draw investments will naturally benefit our state,” he wrote on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister further said, “I am particularly happy that PM Modi ensured the return of almost 300 antiquities from the U.S. It is important a leader keeps in touch with his cultural roots and this is exactly what PM Modi is doing.”

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “Over three days PM Modi discussed nuclear energy, cervical cancer vaccine, semiconductors, AI, biotechnology, quantum technology, Indo-Pacific economic architecture, return of our cultural heritage and many other topics. Apart from all this, there were strategic discussions on geopolitical matters. The pictures of his warm interactions with the Indian diaspora were also heart-warming.”

Former Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the whole world today concurs with the fact that PM Modi is the pride of India.

“PM Modi is returning to India today after concluding his three-day visit to the USA. During his three-day visit, he attended the Quad Leaders Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York which was unique in itself, also, he held important bilateral meetings during his visit which will be fruitful for the progress of the nation. PM Modi's meeting with Vietnam President To Lam on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and discussions on ways to enhance relations between the two countries and increase cooperation in areas such as connectivity, trade and culture will benefit the country's trade. The world will remember PM Modi’s address at the United Nations Future Summit. Every Indian is feeling proud seeing the world's love for Modi Ji during his USA visit,” Manjhi added.

