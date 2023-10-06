Global US firm LAM Research plans to set up semiconductor lab in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 6 LAM Research, a global provider of semiconductor equipment and services, has shown interest in setting up a new lab in Karnataka.

The Minister for Large and Medium Industries M. B. Patil has also held a discussion with the company’s management representatives.

Patil is currently leading a high-powered delegation to the United States of America to attract investment into the state. He is meeting a slew of companies drawn from semiconductor, aerospace and defence auto/EV, space, and Med-tech among others.

LAM Research has already established a presence in Karnataka since 2000 and its campus in Bengaluru is focusing on hardware engineering, global operations management, and software development support.

During the state level single window committee meeting held in September, the company secured approval to set up Engineering, R&D, Testing and Tool Prototyping for capital goods for the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays.

It also plans to invest Rs 236 crore in this project.

LAM Research is also planning to contribute to the development of Indian suppliers and establish connections with the existing supplier ecosystem in Karnataka, the company said.

Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President, Karthik Rammohan, Group Vice President, Pat Lord, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, andVartan Djihanian, Director of Government Affairs were present during the discussion with the minister.

LeoLabs, a pioneering force in transforming the landscape of satellite operations, intends to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for research in space technology in Karnataka.

Dan Ceperley, Founder and CEO of LeoLabs and Rachit Bhatia, Lead, of Space Safety Analytics & Research were present during the discussions with the minister.

Tsecond, a growth-stage portfolio company backed by Boeing and Solar Industries India Limited, has shown interest in setting up an R&D Centre in Bengaluru.

Once sufficient scale is reached, the company plans to explore assembling and hardware manufacturing in Karnataka, the company’s officials told Patil.

