GMDA clears 3.7 km stretch as demolition drive continues in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 8 The Enforcement Wing of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) conducted a demolition drive on Thursday during which illegal structures and encroachments found along the green belts and master roads of Sectors 61, 62, 66, 67, 69 and 70 were demolished, making a stretch of 3.7 km encroachment-free.

“We are taking strict measures to clear all encroachments along the master roads and green belts in Gurugram, as per the directions of the GMDA CEO. We will have zero tolerance against the violators and will continue repeated checks to ensure that re-encroachment does not occur,” said R.S. Batth, DTP, GMDA, who led the drive.

The officials on Thursday cleared the illegal encroachment made by shopkeepers in front of their shops. Additionally, a large number of shanties, shops, and unlicensed street vendors who were operating along the ROW and green belts of GMDA without due permission were also removed during the drive.

During the demolition drive that spanned two days, 48 slum huts, 14 tea stalls, 25 plant nurseries, three shops, 42 temporary shops, panwadi shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, seven building material shops, and five motor workshops were cleared.

Additionally, eight illegal accesses made by car showrooms and repair shops on GMDA ROW were also blocked by the Enforcement Wing.

Various anti-encroachment drives have been led by the Enforcement Wing across different locations in the city, which include Rajiv Chowk, Sector 16 along NH-48, MG Road, SPR, and Sakatpur village, among others, to keep the green belts and ROW free of unauthorised structures and illegal inhabitation.

Illegal access permissions made on GMDA ROW have also been removed by the Enforcement Wing.

