GMDA to hold mock drills of all underpasses in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 28 As part of the various flood preparedness measures being taken up by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) prior to the monsoon season, the mock drills for 21 underpasses in the city have been scheduled to check the functioning of the pumping machinery and diesel generation sets to ensure no waterlogging occurs in the underpasses during the season.

"Mock drills have been scheduled at all the underpasses in the city and the drainage system and pumps installed in the underpasses will be tested for their efficacy in preventing any water accumulation in these underpasses during monsoon season. Any remedial measures that need to be taken by the concerned departments will be executed on priority to curb any waterlogging concerns and inconvenience to commuters during the rainy season," Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA said.

The mock drills will be carried out by GMDA along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and DLF according to the areas falling under their respective jurisdictions as per the below mentioned dates.

Ambience Mall, Subhash Chowk and Shankar Chowk on May 5, Iffco Chowk Metro Station to MG Road and Dhanwapur Underpass on May 6, Vatika Chowk and Signature Tower on May 7, Rajiv Chowk and Medanta Road on May 8, Hero Honda Chowk on May 9, Sector-110/113 and Sector- 109/110 Underpasses on May 12, Sector-102/104 Underpass on May 13 and Sector 84/36B underpass on May 14.

Both U-turn underpasses in DLF Cyber City on May 6, Sikanderpur Underpass on May 7, DLF Phase-I underpass on May 8 and Genpact Underpass on May 9.

GMDA will also conduct the mock drills along with PWD officials at the Atul Kataria Chowk on May 10 and at Mahavir Chowk on May 11.

The mock drill at Huda City Centre underpass will be carried out by GMDA on May 8.

During the mock drills, the traffic will continue to function normally in the underpasses.

