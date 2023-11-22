GMDA to install smart traffic signals at 29 locations worth Rs 6.49 cr

Gurugram, Nov 22 The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon install smart traffic signals, including pedestrian signal lights, at 29 locations in Sectors 58 to 115.

The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.49 crore.

As per the survey conducted by the Mobility Division of GMDA, 29 junctions have been identified in these sectors where the provision of smart traffic signals is required.

The smart traffic signal lights will be equipped with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) which will be helpful in better regulation of traffic and to minimise the traffic jams on signalised intersections to offer ease of commute to citizens.

Using this technology, the timing of traffic signals will automatically be adjusted according to the volume of traffic on each leg. The sensors in the signals will be able to gauge the volume of traffic moving from a particular side and accordingly increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and ease traffic congestion on the road.

The traffic lights will be operated on real-time data provided by Google Maps, and will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles.

“GMDA is already revamping the existing traffic signals in the city, wherein 111 signals are being upgraded to smart signals in Sectors 1 to 55. Additionally, 29 locations have been identified in the newer Sectors of 58 to 115, where installation of smart traffic signals will be carried out to improve traffic management as well as pedestrian movement in these areas.

"These traffic signals will also be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre of GMDA to monitor the end-to-end flow of traffic,” said R.D. Singhal, General Manager (Mobility), GMDA.

