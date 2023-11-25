GMDA to upgrade Grievance Redressal System for faster resolution of complaints

Gurugram, Nov 25 Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is upgrading its present Complaint Handling System (CHS) which will be more citizen-friendly, deliver improved grievance redressal solutions, and will be equipped with a larger gamut of citizen services for the enhanced utility of the product.

The GMDA officials said the updated CHS will now also be integrated with WhatsApp and social media platforms. Citizens will be able to register their complaints on WhatsApp which will also be equipped with the Chatbot (Hindi & English) feature.

“The Grievance Redressal Mechanism operated by GMDA is being further upgraded to incorporate advanced technological solutions to include new features which can help the citizens in seamlessly registering their complaints, making online queries as well as to provide an impetus to the concerned departments in taking early action and to resolve citizen complaints in a time-bound manner.

“In the new system, the work executing agency will also be mapped and responsible for addressing the grievances of the citizens. Addition of utility billing and other citizen-related services are also being incorporated in the revamp process,” said CEO of GMDA, P.C. Meena.

Under the present CHS of GMDA, the citizens can submit complaints related to Muncipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Muncipal Corporation Manesar, and GMDA via the toll-free numbers, the myGurugram App on mobile phones, or on the dedicated helpdesk established by GMDA for registering grievances.

Additionally, the software will also track the complaints or issues raised by the public about the concerned departments on Twitter, Facebook, etc which will be escalated to the concerned department for redressal. A dedicated helpline will also be created to provide services & for the benefit of Old Age Citizens in the city.

“The advanced system will facilitate both vendor and workforce management concerning ticket allocation, resolution, and SLA monitoring. This will bring increased transparency & organiSation to the entire complaint handling procedure,” added CEO GMDA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor